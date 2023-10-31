Video | Capricorn chased lunch diners out of a restaurant in the US

Capricorn surprised diners at an American noodle restaurant in Beloit, Wisconsin last week on Tuesday. The animal jumped in through an open window in the middle of the lunch rush, reports news agency Reuters.

People ran away from the road. No one in the restaurant was injured in the situation, not even the goat.

A surveillance camera recorded the ungulate’s research trip. The animal that had been walking through the kitchen finally left the restaurant’s back door after a bit of a struggle.

The restaurant was closed for the time being due to the incident.