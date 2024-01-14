A train crosses a bridge in New York City, USA, and is operated within the “Acela” express fleet dedicated to transporting passengers between the cities of the Northeast. It passes through the capital, Washington, D.C., and the city of Boston, crossing 14 stations, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York. But this type of train has become old and has exceeded its intended lifespan for more than 7 years. Amtrak, the national rail passenger company, is responsible in the United States for renewing trains, and now it is close to bringing new high-speed types to operate them on the crowded transportation lines in the cities of the Northeast. Company officials said late Friday that the new trains, which failed an extensive series of computer modeling tests, had passed a 14th attempt and had been issued permits by the Federal Railroad Administration to begin testing on tracks running from Washington, D.C., to Boston. The faster, more spacious trains – new locomotive sets, plus passenger cars – will cost about $1.6 billion and will replace those in the Acela fleet, which was supposed to be decommissioned at the end of its life cycle in 2016. (Image from the service The New York Times)