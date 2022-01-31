Juan Carlos Osorio seems to regain the confidence of the fans of the America, who left the Pascual Guerrero stadium happy this Sunday thanks to the 3-0 win against Atletico Bucaramanga.

The result leaves the Reds with the same points as the leader, Atlético Nacional, after the first three days of the 2021-II League.

America lost a player to injury very early

The match brought bad news to América: at 6 minutes the midfielder Daniel Hernández had to leave due to an injury to the back of his left leg in a ball dispute, Juan Portilla entered in his place.

As the minutes went by, Bucaramanga gained confidence, reaching the América area with quick attacks, after recoveries and collective play. At minute 23, the clearest play was generated with a cross from Sherman Cárdenas that Francisco Rodríguez headed back and Diego Novoa sent it to the corner kick.

América responded in minute 32 with a good team play down the left wing, which Carlos Sierra finished with a powerful shot that went just wide. A minute later, the Reds recovered the ball in their own field, the counterattack was set up on the right side, which Portilla ended up in the area, finishing off partially alone and went wide of James Aguirre’s right upright.

For the final part, the local made two variants, Marlos Torres entered for Pablo Ortiz and Larry Angulo for Didier Pino, looking for a better defensive solidity against the advances of Bucaramanga, who made the first crossed shot with David Gómez that passed very close to the goal of New.

America’s great second half

At 6 minutes into the second stage, América responded with a charge from the side that the visiting defense rejected, they capitalized on the rebound, Adrián Ramos received it and assisted Sierra who with a powerful left-footed shot on the edge of the area scored the partial 1-0, with which the locals continued to attack.

The ‘scarlet’ did not lower their guard and scored the second. A great touch of the ball from their own field in which Portilla, Batalla, Adrián and Sierra participated, which made an excellent clearance for Larry Angulo, who in front of the goalkeeper defined above for the partial 2-0.

América continued by and at minute 77 a quick start was made with Joider Micolta on the left side, who had entered seconds before for Battle; he centers the ball near the crescent to Sierra who again finished off and scored another great goal very similar to the first.

The locals continued to dominate and even had several more options to extend the result, but in the end, with a good order and a very good reading of the changes by coach Juan Carlos Osorio, they took another victory with which the American fan later After a long time he came out of Pascual happy again.

SPORTS

With Futbolred