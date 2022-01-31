Nuria Dianova, a gastroenterologist, spoke about the dangers of coffee when consumed excessively.

According to the specialist, this drink depletes the nervous system, and also causes reflux and other stomach problems. To avoid trouble, the doctor recommended no more than two cups of coffee a day.

“… and we are talking about high-quality, grain coffee, about capsule or brewed by any method,” Dianova said in an interview with the TV channel “Star“.

She clarified that coffee should not be drunk on an empty stomach.

The doctor advised to pay attention to tea, several cups of which can be present in the diet daily.

On January 15, it was reported that a decrease in brain volume and the risk of developing dementia could be the consequences of drinking more than six cups of coffee a day.

In September 2021, the experts of the Medikforum portal said that daily coffee consumption has both positive and negative sides. Among the advantages, doctors called improved mood and the positive effect of caffeine on brain function. Coffee without sugar is also effective in preventing Parkinson’s disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes. However, it must be remembered that the use of this drink leads to an increase in blood pressure and cholesterol levels.