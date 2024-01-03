One of the toughest departures that América aims to have this winter market is that of Sebastián Cáceres, the team's star defender. The Uruguayan has had his best season with the Eagles team, his enormous rise in level has been key for the team from the center of the country to win its 14th Liga MX title, in addition, this performance has Sebastián as an untouchable starter for Bielsa's Uruguayan National Team.
Both the player and the club are clear that the move has to take place this winter market thinking about the defender making a quality leap to Europe prior to the Copa América. This move is so inevitable that those from Coapa are already looking for the player who will take the place left open by the central defender, although it will not be easy, since the board of directors is banned in the south of the continent, and in Mexico there are not many options, for It seems that the replacement could come from Europe and in Betis there is a defender of the coach's liking.
In the last few hours it has been confirmed that the América board has set its sights on Germán Pezella, world champion center back with Argentina. The 32-year-old defender is a key man for Pellegrini at Betis, however, those from Coapa want to explore his possible arrival knowing that they can offer the defender a much more juicy salary than the Spanish. In any case, the signing would not be easy, since his market value is 5 million euros and his price could be slightly above that figure.
#América #analyzes #signing #Real #Betis #footballer
