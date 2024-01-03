What were the twenty games For PC best of 2023, at least those with the highest average grade? This was revealed by the aggregator Metacritic, which published the relative ranking, where the omnipresent Baldur's Gate 3 stands out without any major surprises.

The rest of the positions present well-known titles and others less well-known, but still very loved on the PC scene such as the first-person shooter Turbo Overkill by Trigger Happy Interactive, or the Videoverse adventure by Kinmoku.

As with the rankings of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, the criterion followed for the selection was the following: to enter the rankings the games must have at least seven reviews from professional critics and be eligible for inclusion.