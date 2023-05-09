cali america He had a new great presentation and beat Atlético Huila on a visit, 0-2 at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid.

The goals were from Cristian Barrios and Andres Sarmiento. Carlos Darwin Quintero who scored the double assist and was the most influential player in the 0-2.

With this result, those led by Alexandre Guimaraes they reached 31 points and maintained fourth place in the standings, escorting the already classified Millonarios (33), Águilas Doradas (33) and Atlético Nacional (31). Atlético Huila, who had just beaten Envigado, could not prevent the fall and remained in the red relegation zone.

solid win

The first half in Neiva had multiple goal options, however, given the lack of efficiency, it almost ended in zero.

Cristian Barrios’ goal, before going to rest, unlocked everything in favor of the ‘Red Devils’. An early goal in the complement sentenced everything. After Andrés Sarmiento’s goal, the party became friction and cut. América was cautious and remained 0-2.

After 7 minutes, Facundo Suárez had the first option for the ‘Red Devils’, after an incursion through the right sector, a hit on the defender and when he tried to get rid of the goalkeeper, Jhon Figueroa took the ball from his feet.

After 10 minutes, Suárez gave a second warning, this time with a mid-distance kick that hit the vertical of Figueroa’s right hand. Atlético Huila’s reaction came at 34′, after a play by Sebastián Hernández and a shot on goal by Daniel Hernández, which ended up deflected by a defender.

When the 41st minute was played, there was a controversial action due to a foul by Diego Novoa on Faber Gil. The winger received an empty pass from John Lerma and after an impressive run, he tried to elude the goalkeeper to look for his goal, but he ended up knocked down very close to the area. Although the referee awarded a penalty, he retracted it and gave the free-kick out. All of Huila protested asking for a red for Novoa, for being the last man. Neither the referee nor the VAR intervened.

In the free kick, Néstor Craviotto’s team was close to upsetting the balance. Shot at ground level by Daniel Hernández and a footswitch that almost complicates América. lucky for the redsGustavo Britos ended up taking out the ball that was destined for a goal.

In addition time, and after a great combination between Franco Leys, Andrés Sarmiento and Carlos Darwin Quintero, the attacker Cristian Barrios received an impeccable pass to define the near post. With the 0-1 and the ovation of the scarlet fans at Plazas Alcid, they went to halftime.

Andrés Sarmiento was in charge of making it 0-2 in just 2 minutes of the second half. An early goal from which Atlético Huila could not recover. It all happened after a long pass from Carlos Darwin Quintero, who saw Sarmiento stinging up front and set him up with a ball from his own half, making a bad save for the opposition defense. The attacker defined above the goalkeeper Figueroa when he entered the area.

Despite the result against, Atlético Huila did not resign and tried to discount, but their attempts were not enough to change history. The red team looked orderly at the back and prevented the rival from doing any damage at all costs. In the end, the goals from Barrios and Sarmiento were enough to win and qualify.

