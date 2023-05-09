Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 9 May 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Tuesday 9 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – Tuesday 9 May 2023 – will be very beautiful to deepen a relationship of love but also of friendship. As far as work is concerned, keep working hard: the results will come soon. You will be able to take away some great satisfactions.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 9 May 2023), you have a great desire to fall in love but it’s a pity that Venus is not yet on your side. As for work, you have a great desire to do and you will be able to solve even some problems that have arisen recently.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you have recently experienced a love crisis, you need to be careful. For others: opportunities to meet new people. As far as work is concerned, we need to start thinking about investments for the future. Ponder them calmly and carefully.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, over the next few hours you will be a little bored in love and this could lead to some discontent. As far as work is concerned, things seem to be going better but you have to take risks and get involved even more. Only in this way will you achieve great and important goals.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 9 May 2023), you have to be very careful with your words during this day in May because you are a little agitated and could take it out on your partner for no particular reason… it’s about work, try not to create unnecessary complications. Act with clarity.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, do not postpone discussions with your partner but face them: the Moon is on your side. As far as work is concerned, you are a bit stressed but try to hold on a little longer. There are those who will try to put a spanner in your works, but you go straight on your way, you have nothing to fear. Courage!

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, MAY 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: a relationship born recently could turn into something special. Courage!

