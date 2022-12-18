IN DIAGONAL
Valcárcel, the usual feminist and close to the usual PSOE, has changed sides violated by the aggressiveness of supporters of the trans law
In the demonstration on October 8, 2017, there were people who could not imagine taking to the streets in Barcelona with Spanish flags. “I’m sorry I’ve come this far,” a lady told me, touching the lump in her throat. The knot of the Spanish flag that he wore as a cape. «The aggressiveness of the independentistas violated us. but now
#Amelia
Leave a Reply