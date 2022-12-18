Iran | The IAEA is scheduled to visit Iran today to investigate the uranium dispute

For years, the Atomic Energy Organization has demanded an explanation from Iran about the uranium found in the area of ​​three facilities.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts are scheduled to arrive in Iran today to resolve the years-long dispute over undeclared uranium.

The Atomic Energy Organization has long asked Iran for an explanation about the uranium found in the area of ​​three facilities. The IAEA has asked to inspect the uranium and the facilities where it was found.

IAEA experts were originally supposed to travel to Iran’s capital, Tehran, already last month, but the visit was postponed, according to the IAEA, due to Iran’s reluctance to cooperate.

Dispute of undeclared uranium has hampered efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Former President of the United States Donald Trump subsequently withdrew his country from the agreement and imposed new sanctions on Iran.

The nuclear deal aimed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and included, among other things, a 15-year ban on the production of uranium metal.

Last month, the IAEA confirmed that Iran had begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent, which is well above the 3.67 percent agreed in the Iran nuclear deal. About 90 percent uranium is required for an atomic bomb.

Iran has repeatedly denied that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.