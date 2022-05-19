Marco Amelia preferred the usual gloves. Dida, on the other hand, took the number 9 shirt and started to do various things on the offensive front. It was possible at the “Claudio Lippi” Memorial, an event now in its ninth edition for the Milan Channel colleague who died in a tragic accident in 2013. Friends, colleagues, artists and old Rossoneri glories such as Inzaghi, Ambrosini and Ganz took the field.

At the end of the match, which ended 3-3 with the goals of the two former strikers, Amelia charged Pioli’s team in view of the final decisive day of the championship. “I don’t want the supporters of Inter, but Milan deserve the Scudetto. The Rossoneri’s journey has lasted for a few years, with a program and a management that has put a working philosophy on the table. A coach who together with his staff he did an excellent job and the players who, day by day, have felt more and more wearing the Milan shirt, which is very heavy. Targeted purchases, people who wanted to wear this shirt and was up to it. Milan deserves this championship. . We all go to Reggio Emilia, we hope to celebrate. The Rossoneri people deserve it, the management who did a great job and the players who always excite us. Looking at the stadium last Sunday, the fans really deserve it after all these years “, he explained the goalkeeper, who with Milan won the title eleven years ago.

The importance of Ibra

–

Amelia was pleasantly struck by the maturity shown by the team: “The players had to overcome many difficulties, everyone thought that the others were stronger. Staying there in difficult moments has paid off, in many matches Milan has been able to suffer knowing that someone could do. the play to bring home the result. Then there are the performances of the singles that no one expected … I am happy with Maignan, with Tonali who has shown the player he is despite the 21 years, I am happy with Leao and also with Ibra : he is decisive. We saw him less on the pitch, but in the locker room he showed that he was a great leader. And he transmitted the right mentality and the desire to win games to the many young players we have in the team “, he continued. There are no tips for facing the most delicate appointment of the season: “I think this team does not have fear. It has passed more difficult and delicate weeks. It is one step away from joy, Pioli said that work does not It’s over. He mustn’t think it’s easy on Sunday, Sassuolo has quality and is carefree. Motivation makes the difference, Milan have that of winning the championship after time and making the Rossoneri people happy. I am convinced that this team will make us. excite again “. Words in which, in short, there is something more than just hope.