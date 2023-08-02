AMD he has declared revenue down 18% on an annual basis inlast quarter fiscal, the one that ended on June 30: results that are anything but positive for the company, undoubtedly linked to the difficult situation that the PC market has been experiencing for some time now.
While it is said to be seeking the deal with TSMC for the 3-nanometer manufacturing process, AMD has totaled $5.36 billion instead of 5.7 expected, with operating revenue of $27 million versus $447 million in the same quarter of 2022.
As mentioned, the company’s results are certainly linked to the still declining PC market, the victim of a crisis that has been going on for quite some time now.
The other data
AMD’s client division, which includes PC processor sales, lost 54% year over year to $998 million on current PC market conditions, although the company sees improvements.
The data center segment reported a decline of 11% to $1.3 billion, caused by lower sales of server processors due to reduced demand, while chips destined for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S decline was 4% year-on-year.
