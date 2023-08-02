AMD he has declared revenue down 18% on an annual basis inlast quarter fiscal, the one that ended on June 30: results that are anything but positive for the company, undoubtedly linked to the difficult situation that the PC market has been experiencing for some time now.

While it is said to be seeking the deal with TSMC for the 3-nanometer manufacturing process, AMD has totaled $5.36 billion instead of 5.7 expected, with operating revenue of $27 million versus $447 million in the same quarter of 2022.

As mentioned, the company’s results are certainly linked to the still declining PC market, the victim of a crisis that has been going on for quite some time now.