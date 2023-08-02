Violent storms and peak temperatures, Cyclone Circe arrives on Italy

Violent storms and temperatures dropping up to 10 degrees: these are the effects of cyclone Circe whose arrival in Italy is scheduled for Thursday 3 August with the most significant repercussions that should occur on Friday 4 and Saturday 5.

Italy will therefore temporarily say goodbye to summer for a first taste of autumn: the cyclone, which will descend rapidly from Scotland towards the south, through France and the Alpine regions, will bring fresh air and instability to our country.

The first signs will already be seen starting tomorrow, Thursday 3 August, in the North, but it will be over the weekend, especially Friday and Saturday, that Circe will hit a large part of Italy with violent storms and a dizzying drop in temperatures.

Already from Sunday 6 the weather situation should improve with temperatures, however, which could remain below the seasonal average until August 15th.

Several Regions and Municipalities are already gearing up. The Civil Protection of Friuli-Venezia Giulia has issued a bulletin to signal a new yellow weather alert, while violent hailstorms are expected in Milan, especially on Friday 4th.

The rainfall, however, will not be localized but spread throughout our peninsula: cyclone Circe, in fact, will arrive in Italy tomorrow in the North, to then also affect the Center and finally the South.