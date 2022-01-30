the sportswoman Amber Torrealba She has started a great skimboarding career in which she has become world champion, but she has also known how to attract attention in social networks with his great acrobatics that he performs on the table, in addition to showing part of his daily life and part of his work, as well as his beauty.

Amber Torrealba is an American athlete who has been skimboarding since she was 17 years old and has been competing in the women’s professional skimboard division since 2014, but that’s not all as she has also ventured into the world of videography and content production in other action sports.

Originally from Melbourne, Florida in the United States, the 31-year-old girl has been in charge of showing her different projects on social networks, as well as her great work in the world of skim board where he has demonstrated his skill by drawing the attention of netizens, in addition to participating in the creation of videos with recognized companies such as Red Bull.

this time torrealba He has surprised his followers with a story on Instagram by showing a beautiful sunset from one of the places by the sea, in what seems to be a location for his next videos, since he is next to a truck and apparently lowering his accessories to record and enjoy an afternoon of skimboarding action on the board.

Story of Amber Torrealba wearing the beautiful landscape on Instagram

in your posts Amber Torrealba He has been in charge of showing from different angles the great work he does in filming videos and what to say about his great skills in skimboarding, as well as in other board sports such as skateboarding and ice skiing on different occasions, becoming one of the popular girls on social networks reaching more than 145 thousand followers on Instagram.

