After what Johnny Depp will beat Amber Heard the defamation trial, everything fell apart for the actress. Mera’s interpreter in “Aquaman” filed for bankruptcy after being unable to pay the 15 million dollars indicated by the jury’s sentence. Now she has been forced to sell her house located in the California desert to try to reach the millionaire figure.

YOU CAN SEE: Hint for Amber Heard? Johnny Depp writes song with message about the trial

Amber Heard’s property valued at more than a million dollars

In the aforementioned mansion of the ‘golden state’, the actress remained after the verdict of the jury. In this way, she sought to evade the cameras and the press, according to information from The New York Post. Nevertheless, Amber Heard she needed to sell it to obtain a good sum of money and pay off the debt she has with her ex-husband.

Without making the transaction through a real estate company, the artist was able to raise 1.03 million euros for her house in the desert. The new owners of the California property are Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC.

The mansion that Amber Heard had to sell to pay Johnny Depp. Photo: MLS

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp donates proceeds from NFT sale to children’s hospital defrauded by Amber Heard

How is the desert in which the ex-property of Amber Heard is located?

This mansion is located in Yucca Valley, a town in San Bernardino County. The place has a small population (only 22,000 inhabitants) and is located in the California desert. The property has an area of ​​230 m².

It consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large living room, dining room and kitchen, open to the outside environment. It also has beautiful views of the rocks, the mountains and the arid desert. The complex is also equipped with a 33-meter bridge that leads to a viewpoint that allows you to appreciate spectacular landscapes over the surroundings.

Room of the ex-property of Amber Heard. Photo: MLS