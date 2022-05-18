Despite the weeks that have passed, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to be involved in a controversial trial for defamation. The meeting in court, beyond the scandalous secrets of the past, has left shocking revelations about the careers of both artists. In the case of the actor, it has been revealed that he was fired without notice from “Pirates of the Caribbean”, which is why he declared that he felt betrayed by Disney.

Meanwhile, Heard’s participation in “Aquaman 2” is still hanging by a thread. During her recent appearances, the actress mentioned that she was allowed to shoot scenes for “The lost kingdom”, although these were for a cut version of her Mera character.

Amber Heard returns as Mera for Aquaman 2. Photo: DC Fandome

Now, everything indicates that his continuity in the DCEU would have his days numbered, since his situation was already delicate before he started filming the sequel starring Jason Momoa. “ I was released from my contract . And, I fought to stay in it (the movie), and they kept me in it; except that I don’t know how far I’m actually from the final cut ”, he expressed.

In this way, although she was able to embody the heroine, Heard is not sure if she will be left out of the feature film after the post-production process. “ I don’t know if I will appear in the final montage or how much i will. It was hard to stay in the movie,” she commented.

For now, it is not understood what Mera’s fate will be and what turn they will give her in “Aquaman 2” to justify her little participation on screen. However, The Direct reported that the tape would show the son of the Atlantean woman and Arthur Curry.