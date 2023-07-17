This Monday, July 17, a summit will begin in Brussels that will bring together 60 European and Latin American leaders. It is about the encounter between European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) that had not been carried out for 8 years.

The 27 members of the community bloc will attend from the old continent. While from Latin America, 33 leaders (those who make up Celac) will attend. The event, in the words of the EU ambassador in Colombia, Gilles Bertrand, it is an opportunity to “relaunch” the relationship between both parties.

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, Bertrand said that the event is important because “it will bring together a third of the States of the world.”

“We are the two most similar regions on the planet in terms of being democracies, believing in human rights and seeking a digital transition and a green transition that puts the human being at the center“added the European diplomat who has been in Colombian territory for two years.

During the talk, Bertrand also explained that Europe mainly seeks to promote the digital transition and environmental transition through the Global Gateway initiative. With this strategy, they seek to boost investment from both European private companies and the public sector for initiatives in Latin America.

Why is this summit important?

It is important because it is a reunion: we had not met for more than 8 years. And it is a very large meeting because by adding the states of Latin America and the Caribbean and those of the European Union we are 60. That is a third of the states of the world.

European companies have more investment in Latin America than they have, for example, in Japan, China and India combined.

What we have now is an opportunity to relaunch our relationship, to really think about it in terms of the common values ​​we share. We are the two most similar continents on the planet in terms of being democracies, believing in human rights and seeking a digital transition and a green transition that puts the human being at the center.

A sustainable, democratic, open and just world seems fundamental to us. In addition, there is an economic relationship that is very strong. European companies have more investment in Latin America than they have, for example, in Japan, China and India combined. This figure rises to 693,000 million euros. It is a very dynamic economic relationship, but we also want to build a relationship that is a little different from the past in the sense of working together to develop these two twin transitions harmoniously: digitization and sustainability.

Gilles Bertrand, ambassador of the European Union in Colombia.

How to put 60 countries in agreement?

The challenge of agreeing is constant. We have lived it for three generations within the EU. We are 27 countries and we have various policy areas where unanimity is required to make certain decisions. Obviously, the more participants the more complex it is. But, on the other hand, the more participants, the more powerful the group when it agrees. And as I was saying, I think that in the vast majority of topics we have a very similar way of looking at the world. It is not a secret that in each one of the groups there are voices that diverge, but it seems to us that this effort of consensus is essential to think about the affairs of the world.

What does it mean to “relaunch” the relationship with Latin America?

In political terms it means talking more, having more spaces for agreement and conversation to reach joint positions. That consensus is something that comes from our affinity of values. A good example is the condemnation of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. In the General Assembly, during the resolution after February last year, there was no state from Europe or Latin America that voted against the resolution condemning Russia. That seems essential to us, not in the sense that it is a European position, but rather that what is at stake is respect for international law.

And from an economic perspective, what is the summit looking for?

In this regard, we want to make our Global Gateway strategy available to our partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to offer investments in all essential areas to advance these twin transitions (digitization and sustainability). We also want to start encouraging greener investment and lower the cost of money for greener and more sustainable investment. The Global Gateway is a strategy where we want to contribute funds from the EU and also from the European Investment Bank for cooperation. We want European companies and private banks to be able to join this logic, as well as public actors, so that we all “push” in the same direction.

View of the Celac summit in January of this year.

Turning to the Colombia chapter, what are the specific sectors that the EU wants to strengthen at this summit?

It is no secret that we have a very strong alliance with Colombia, an affinity of values ​​that is even greater than with other countries in the region, and we share that ambition to achieve that sustainable green transition. Something that has caught my attention in these two years that I have been in your country is that the issue of sustainability and the green issue is hardly a subject of polarization. It is a consensus of the entire political class. This means that Colombia in the world has been an essential partner in this matter.

In addition, we have been working to advance in the development of a green taxonomy to work with Colombia and build a system that allows us to establish criteria to qualify what is or is not a green investment to achieve the implementation of green bonds that allow Colombia and companies Colombians find cheaper money in international markets. The ambition is that in five or ten years we can say that trade between Colombia and the EU is an example of dynamic green trade, of quality products.

What goals do you have with the digitization plan that the EU promotes?

During her visit to Colombia in March, the EU vice president for digitization, Margareth Vestager, announced that we are going to work hand in hand with the government to support the efforts and reach 85% connectivity of the Colombian population. Obviously, this is a government plan, but what we want is to work through pilot projects to help the most remote regions in digitization issues.

In what other areas do you see opportunities for cooperation?

Along with the green transition we also want to support the transition to renewable energy. We can develop the green hydrogen sector together. There are also many European companies investing in wind power issues and several have already worked with the Colombian state and regions. We also want to build so that Colombia can export more manufactured products to Europe. On our side there is all the disposition and tools of the European Investment Bank to facilitate these dynamics.

It is the first time that there are so many governments in Latin America aligned ideologically. Do you see that as an opportunity at the summit?

There are many national and regional priorities that we clearly share, as well as the logic of social justice. For example, for Colombia this is a fundamental element for peace. The fact of not leaving anyone behind in economic transitions and the desire to protect ecosystems are objectives that we share. It seems to us that it may be a time to work and get ahead of that. Now, we have to transform our common goals and values ​​into actions to show it as an example to the rest of the planet.

File photo of the institutions of the European Union

How to ensure that this transcends the governments of the moment and becomes a regional policy?

Here comes the issue that we have been working on for generations. The EU is a tool to build commitments that go beyond each government. With Latin America we already have a sufficient mass of key partners to precisely advance our common agenda. If there is a State that for some reason does not want to enter into this dynamic, these are issues that have to be handled over time. But it seems essential to us that consensus between the two regions really emerge. An interesting point is to see that our civil societies, our companies and our youth have a level of connection, interaction and convergence in their way of seeing the world, and we are the two continents that have the most on the planet.

A meeting with all the finance ministers of both regions is scheduled for September. What results do you expect from that meeting?

I think this is a good time to talk in particular about all the changes that are being considered in the global financing system. We know very well that the challenges of the climate transition, and of the digital transition, require a very high level of investment. When the Environment Commissioner and Gustavo Petro met in Leticia, one of the president’s proposals was a debt swap for climate action. This debate, for example, seems fundamental to us.

The other issue is how to guarantee that the commitments to work for the Amazon, which are more commitments of the State than of the Government, so that they have a lasting dimension.

And I think that on this issue of how we are going to reorganize international financing to try to face the challenges, it is important to achieve a common voice on behalf of the two continents. If we agree, we can influence the decisions that will later be taken with an international weight.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME