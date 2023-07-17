The Mexican team was proclaimed champion of the 2023 Gold Cup, by beating its counterpart from Panama in the grand final of the golden competition.
When it seemed that everything was going to the extra time when they were tied 0-0, in the final minutes the forward Santiago Giménez appeared, who put the title goal number 12 in the history of the Tri.
In the first half, Mexican striker Henry Martin blew up the stadium with his goal from Luis Romo’s pass, however, the VAR annulled the goal due to being offside.
In the 23rd minute a controversial play was presented, when the player Uriel Antuna was knocked down inside the area. The Mexican fans demanded the penalty, however, the referee determined that it was a merely soccer play.
And as is already a tradition, the memes did not wait, and on this occasion they made fun of the bad services of the soccer player Uriel Antuna.
When the game was tighter, and when everything seemed to indicate that it was going to overtime, coach Jaime Lozano decided to give Henry Martin a rest to bring on Santiago Giménez.
Just a few minutes later, the ‘Bebote’ was the player who scored the goal from a drop, winning one-on-one against a rival defender.
Everyone talks about Santiago Giménez’s goal, which of course has great merit, however, few talk about the save by defender Edson Álvarez, who swept in to save and immediately began the counterattack where the Mexican attacker scored the title goal.
