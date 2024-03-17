Amazon has prepared an incredible offer that you cannot miss. This is the 13-inch Apple MacBook that is now half price and you can purchase it from $12,879 pesos.

This new price represents a unique opportunity to enjoy maximum technology performance in a laptop. From retina screen, 8GB RAM and decent storage 256GB solid state.

The MacBook Air 13'' (2020) It stands out as an outstanding example of design, performance and portability. This laptop offers an exceptional visual experience thanks to its screen 13.3-inch Retina with LED technology backlit and IPS. With a 2560 by 1600 pixel resolution and a density of 227 pixels per inch, this screen supports millions of colors, providing sharp and vivid images.

Equipped with a powerful Intel processor 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3with turbo Boost capacity of up to 3.2GHz and 4MB L3 cache, This MacBook Air offers agile and efficient performance to multitask with ease.

As for storage, it has a 256GB SSD, providing fast system response and ample space for files and applications. Complementing this, your 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16 GBensures smooth performance even in the most demanding tasks.

Battery life is impressive, offering up to 11 hours wireless web browsing and up to 12 hours of movie playback in the Apple TV app. Besides. Its 49.9 watt-hour battery is easily recharged with the 30W USB-C power adapter.

If you are interested in this product you have CLICK HERE in this link.

In terms of connectivity, it has two ports (USB-C) that support charging, DisplayPort and USB 3.1 Gen 2. Additionally, it offers a wide range of display options, including support for up to two 4K external displays.

The MacBook Air 13'' (2020) It also offers an immersive audio experience with its stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos playback. The 720p FaceTime HD camera ensures crisp, clear video conferencing, while the backlit Magic Keyboard and Force Touch trackpad offer comfort and precision every time.