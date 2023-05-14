The company said Saturday that it had reduced the time required for delivery and reconfigured its inventory management system and search capabilities to show the items closest to customers, resulting in products reaching 12 percent fewer touch points before they were delivered.

At a time when consumer demand is slowing, Amazon and other online retailers have made efforts to reduce home delivery and returns costs.

As the company is cutting costs after a period of explosive growth, it has taken several steps to reduce delivery-related costs throughout the company.

And last March, Amazon announced that it intends to abolish 9,000 more jobs, bringing the number of jobs it has abolished in recent months to 27,000 jobs, or nine percent of its workforce of approximately 300,000 employees, in what represents a radical shift for a company that has always boasted of its ability to provide Jobs chances.

The latest cuts focus on the highly profitable cloud computing and advertising divisions, which were once seen as untouchable until economic concerns made customers scrutinize their spending.

The abolition of jobs at Amazon comes as part of a campaign that extended to a large number of major technology companies that are seeking to reduce their expenses in light of fears of a global economic recession.