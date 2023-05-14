On his 31st birthday, Marco passed away forever: he had recounted his struggle on YouTube

The story ended in the worst way Marco, a 31-year-old boy who became famous on YouTube about two years ago when he started reporting on his battle with cancer. On May 10, the young man lost his fight and many wanted to honor his memory and the beautiful person he was.

Sometimes life and fate decide to put someone in front of an insurmountable mountain. This happened to Marco, a young man not yet 30 years old, who in January of 2021 he found out he was badly hurt.

He had complained of pain in the pelvic area and following checks, the doctors had diagnosed him with malignant tumor of 17 centimeters. In medical terms, a desmoplastic small round cell sarcoma.

To react, the boy had decided to open a channel on YouTubecalled ‘Me vs Cancer‘, in which to tell his struggle, the fatigue of the treatments and his sensations, also going into medical details.

She had done it for him, to find supportbut also to give it to others who, like him, found themselves fighting against such a terrible evil.

In a short time the channel has collected over 18 thousand followers and everyone stood by Marco as warmly as possible.

Marco didn’t make it

Last May 10thjust in the day in which he completed his 31st birthday, Marco has finished suffering. In the days before her mom had prepared everyone, writing this post on social media:

Hi everyone, I’m Carla, Marco’s mother. Unfortunately things are going downhill. Within a few days Marco is giving up. We thank you for the support you have given him which was important to him. We greet you as he says “hello beautiful people” and I am her mom and dad We tell you that you are great! Thank you.

Then, Wednesday, a new post. The one in which the woman officially has publicly saluted his love.

Hi, I’m Marco’s mom. Two seconds to tell you that I am in front of the mortuary, Marco is beautiful, he has the relaxed face of someone who has stopped suffering. We will greet Marco in the parish church of sagnino tomorrow at 14.30 at 14 there will be the rosary. Thank you

Countless i comments of the users. Messages full of pain, but also of thanksgiving to the one who, in the most difficult moments of his life, found the way and time to instill courage and strength in others.