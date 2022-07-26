As you know by now, Amazon Prime is about to increase in price: starting from 15 September 2022 the price will increase both for the monthly (from 3.99 € to 4.99 €) and for the annual (from 36 € to 49.90 €). At this moment, however, you can subscribe with the “old” price and get 30 days for free. You can subscribe to this address.

By subscribing by 14 September 2022, you can enjoy the best price for a month or, even better, a whole year. The new price will be applied only at the time of the next renewal. The savings, at this time, are about 28% compared to the price that will be activated next September for Amazon Prime.

To subscribe to the annual or monthly, just reach the indicated link and select the item “Check out other plans“, in the blue box you see above. There, you can opt for the two types of Amazon Prime subscription.

In case you do not know the service, we remind you that Amazon Prime grants various benefits:

Faster and free shipping (even within 24 working hours)

Prime Video: the streaming service that includes many successful series and films such as The Boys and Good Omen

Amazon Music: Offering two million songs and hundreds of ad-free playlists

Prime Gaming: in-game content, video games, discounts and much more at no additional cost

Early access to Lightning Deals

Amazon Family: 15% savings on periodic diaper deliveries

Prime Reading: Access to a selection of regularly updated eBooks, accessible via Kindle, iOS or Android app, Fire Tablet and computer

Amazon Photos: a cloud memory in which to store your photos and access them from any device

