The community of Altamura, in the past few hours, has been tragically overwhelmed by the news of the death of Francesca and Nicole, mother and daughter aged 52 and 11. The two lost their lives in a terrible road accident on the road that connects Ginosa to Laterza, in the province of Taranto. The other two children of the woman and the driver of the truck that the woman’s car collided with were also injured.

A dramatic weekend on the Italian roads, where unfortunately too many people with a whole life ahead of them have found their end.

On Sunday evening, for example, a young mother of only 31 years old. Her name was Vanessa Carta and the car she was traveling in with her partner and her 3-month-old son crashed into a concrete wall. Jeremy, the little one, was miraculously unharmed after he was thrown out of the vehicle and landed on a haystack.

On Saturday night, however, Greta Curti, a girl of only ones 21 years, was the victim of a road accident in Appiano Gentile, in the province of Como. The girl was transported in yellow code to the nearby hospital, but her condition suddenly worsened, until doctors declared her death 24 hours later.

They were called Francesca Maria Natale And Nicole Lorussoinstead, the two victims of another terrifying road accident, this time in Puglia. More precisely on the state road 580 that connects Ginosa to Laterza, in the province of Taranto.

They were originally from Altamura and they were in the family car together with the other two children of the woman and brothers of the child.

For reasons still under investigation, the car driven by the woman crashed at high speed and frontally with a truck with trailer coming in the opposite direction.

Rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident in a timely manner, but unfortunately there was none for the mother and daughter nothing to do. Hospitalized in serious conditions, but not in danger of life, the other two children of the 52-year-old and the driver of the heavy vehicle.