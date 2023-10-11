We have arrived at end of the Prime Offering Festival in October 2023. At 11.59pm the promotions will be interrupted, this means you have a few hours to make your purchases. To help you with your selection, we want to round up the best promotions which, at the time of writing, are still active.

If you are interested, you should not wait not only because there are only a few hours left, but because every Prime Offers Festival discount is valid while supplies last. You may therefore miss the opportunity to buy a product even before midnight.