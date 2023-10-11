Although it might seem like a strange project, being the sequel to an old Data East glory for Neo Geo, Windjammers 2 was well received by critics and audiences, and DotEmu is continuing to support it as demonstrated by this new one update that he brings with him new characters, modes and cross-platform multiplayer.
Between novelty introduced with this new update we find two playable characters: Jamma GXO3, an android characterized by a rather balanced set of skills, and Anna Szalinski, a girl with great strength which is reflected in powerful throws.
The new modes are Lesson, which is essentially arena training, and Practice Mode, which allows you to play against the CPU by setting various parameters to change difficulty and other gameplay characteristics, which allows you to try the game thoroughly.
A total relaunch for online multiplayer
For what concern online multiplayerthe new features concern the introduction of cross-platform multiplayer, which allows users who use different platforms to play with each other, with also global online rankings which are therefore unified across all platforms and all geographical areas.
With the application of these innovations, the rankings they have also been reset, so the global competition restarts with this update as a real new beginning for the game. The title in question is a sort of sports game between Frisbee and dodgeball, in which two players face each other in an arena trying to throw a disc behind their opponent. To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Windjammers 2.
