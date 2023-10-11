Although it might seem like a strange project, being the sequel to an old Data East glory for Neo Geo, Windjammers 2 was well received by critics and audiences, and DotEmu is continuing to support it as demonstrated by this new one update that he brings with him new characters, modes and cross-platform multiplayer.

Between novelty introduced with this new update we find two playable characters: Jamma GXO3, an android characterized by a rather balanced set of skills, and Anna Szalinski, a girl with great strength which is reflected in powerful throws.

The new modes are Lesson, which is essentially arena training, and Practice Mode, which allows you to play against the CPU by setting various parameters to change difficulty and other gameplay characteristics, which allows you to try the game thoroughly.