Friday, October 6, 2023



Once again, Amazon celebrates the Prime Offers Festival in the month of October. It has been eight years since it began in 2015. This year it is celebrated on Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11, they will begin at 00:00 on the 10th with multiple discounts in different categories, toys, technology, fashion… Remember that these promotions are only available for Amazon Prime members, so subscribe and enjoy these deals.

Women’s sports smart watch









Women’s Sports Smart Watch with a 57% discountyou can get this product for only 37.72 euros with Alexa voice, WhatsApp, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor and 60 sports modes, for both iPhone and Android.

Kuaguo wireless headphones











Kauguo brand wireless headphones with a 52% discount, for a price of 15.99 euros. With touch control, noise cancellation… Compatible with Xiaomi, Samsung, iPhone, Huawei and 4 built-in microphones.

EZVALO motion sensor LED lights











LED lights with motion sensor from the EZVALO brand, perfect aluminum lights for the kitchen or hallway. Provides a strong, comfortable, adjustable glow to illuminate dark spaces. Take advantage of the 46% discount and get it for 21.74 euros.

HOTO electric corkscrew











HOTO brand electric corkscrew with aluminum foil cutter. With a simple click, it automatically uncorks the bottle in ten seconds and with a low noise level. If you are a great wine lover, enjoy this 58% discount offer and buy it for only 14.99 euros.

Oral-B electric toothbrush











Oral-B brand electric toothbrush with rechargeable handle, a head and travel case. This product offers a professionally clean feel and gentle brushing. With the 50% discount, its current price is 79.95 euros.

Echo Dot











5th generation of the Echo Dot with smart speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with Alexa. It has a powerful and wide sound, with clearer voices and more intense bass. With a 61% discount you can get it for only 25.62 euros.

Hawkers sunglasses











Hawkers sunglasses with an even lighter and more resistant frame, with surrounded lenses and a keyhole-shaped bridge. With a 58% discount buy them for only 16.79 euros.

UNO game











Enjoy with your friends one of the most popular and fun card games. Amazon brings you a 48% discount that leaves the product at 6.19 euros.

Philips electric shaver











Philips electric shaver, waterproof, recommended for the face, mustache, neck and sideburns. With an autonomy of 50 minutes. You can get it for 59.99 euros thanks to the 50% discount.

