Naples vs. Liverpool: LIVE, minute by minute, Champions League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Mohammed Salah.
Mohammed Salah.
Match of the group stage of the tournament.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 01, 2022, 01:03 PM
Naples has the opportunity to achieve a perfect first round, of six wins in six games, against Liverpoolin the group stage of the Champions League.
at Anfield, the Reds will have to prevail by at least four goals difference to snatch the first position from the Neapolitans, while Ajax Amsterdam will be careful not to ruin the result harvested against the Rangers in the first leg (4-0) so as not to be in danger in Glasgow his third position of the key.
(The anthology goal they call ‘The most beautiful goal in the history of futsal’)
(Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital)
Liverpool has not had a good start in the Premier league and he hopes in the Champions League to go far, repeat the final and win it.
Follow the match here.
November 01, 2022, 01:03 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Naples #Liverpool #LIVE #minute #minute #Champions #League
Leave a Reply