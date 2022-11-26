The offers of Amazon Italy of Black Friday 2022 they continue even after the real Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various promotional products at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for a ROG Zephyrus G15 notebook. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 2.849€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

The ROG Zephyrus G15 notebook it offers a 15.6-inch WQHD screen with anti-glare and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, an RTX 3080 8 GB GDDR6, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. The OS is a Windows 11 Home.

