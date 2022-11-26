Home page politics

Of: Nicholas Kirk

In an interview with Welt am Sonntag, Wolfgang Kubicki criticized Robert Habeck and questioned the Greens’ ability to form a coalition.

Kassel – The deputy FDPFederal President Wolfgang Kubicki has Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Green) sharply criticized in a newspaper interview. In the world on Sunday said Kubicki: “We have to be careful with every law like a gundog that nothing is cheated into it. Habeck then likes to say, oh sorry, an employee did something wrong. You can also say: This is a strategy.”

Wolfgang Kubicki, Deputy Federal Chairman of the FDP © Frank Molter/dpa

Kubicki went on to say that the Greens were in the process of questioning the Autobahn 20, which is vital for Schleswig-Holstein’s survival, although it had been agreed in the coalition agreement to implement the planning of the federal transport route plan. “We have also agreed that we will produce gas in the North Sea, but the energy minister makes no move to implement this, but travels around the world to buy gas,” said Kubicki. “It damages the shared spirit that is necessary. Therefore it is necessary to say: We defend the coalition. But not when we are the only ones and the rest only serve their clientele.”

Kubicki criticizes Habeck and calls for extension of the nuclear power plant run times

There had also been repeated disputes in the coalition over the running times for nuclear power plants in view of the prevailing energy crisis. Kubicki therefore questioned the nuclear phase-out again in the spring. Current plans envisage that the three nuclear power plants Isar 2 (Bavaria), Neckarwestheim 2 (Baden-Württemberg) and Emsland (Lower Saxony) can continue to run beyond the end of the year until April 15, 2023 at the latest.

“It is already clear that, despite the current gas levels, our security of supply is not guaranteed in April next year in the medium term,” said Kubicki. “This winter will teach us that it makes sense to use whatever resources we have. Also for reasons of climate protection,” said Kubicki. “We brought the lignite-fired power plants back on line. These are the worst polluters we can imagine. And yet the nuclear power plants should be shut down.” (dpa/nki)

Away from the coalition at federal level, the FDP does not want to reconcile itself with its departure from the Hanover state parliament. The result of the state election is challenged. (Niklas Kirk/dpa)