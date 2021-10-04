The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a realme GT Master Edition, a smartphone currently in huge discount. The offer indicated is equal to -111.40 €, or 29%.

The typical price of a realme GT Master Edition of about 385 €. On Amazon the smartphone was on offer around € 350 a couple of weeks ago, but has now reached its all-time low with a serious offer. The smartphone also includes a pair of earphones in the price.

Turning to the technical data, the realme GT Master Edition is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G 5G CPU with clock speed of 2.4 GHz, extra 5 GB of virtual RAM. The screen is AMOLED and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The battery allows a full charge in 33 minutes. The 64MP main camera can take 9248×6936 high resolution photos. In addition, realme GT Master Edition has the preset Street Photography mode on the smartphone, which includes DIS Snapshot, Instant Focus and Quick Zoom functions with a set of exclusive filters for street photography. The smartphone also includes a vapor chamber cooling system.



