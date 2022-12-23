The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a OPPO Find X3 Pro 12+256GB. The reported discount is around €280. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The average price in the last ninety days for this product it was 899€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The return period is until January 31, 2023.

OPPO Find X3 Pro mounts a 6.7 ” QHD + AMOLED 120Hz display, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. The battery is 4,500mAh. It measures 0.83 x 7.4 x 16.36 cm and weighs 193 grams. The camera is 50MP.

OPPO Find X3 Pro

