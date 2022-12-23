There are less than three weeks to go until the start of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, of the MX League, and Cruz Azul continues to search for reinforcements, including the Uruguayan Luis Suarez and the Paraguayan Alexis Duartethe latter ringing once again in Aztec football, after having been sought in recent years by tigers, Necaxa Y America.
Here we leave you ten things that perhaps you did not know about the Guarani defender:
The defender was formed in El Ciclón, starting from the sub-14, going through all categories until being part of the first team. His debut was in 2018 in the Paraguay Cup against May 2.
He has only played in that squad, accumulating so far 107 duels, with one goal and three assists.
You can boast of having been champion with Cerro Porteño by winning the 2020 Opening and 2021 Closing Tournament, added to this, in 2020 he was named the Revelation Player of the Paraguayan First Division.
His skillful leg is the right, but he can perform as a first or second central marker since he has no profile problems.
He is 1.82 tall, and he also has a commanding voice despite his youth.
Not only Mexico wants to get their services, since the Atlético Talleres de Córdoba He has his eyes on, besides River Platewho even already had some talks with El Ciclón.
The check Barça feeling de Twitter announced a few years ago that the defender would not leave the Cyclone in all of 2021 because he had promised his father that, apart from the fact that it is the club of his loves and he wanted to continue reaping trophies.
His desire was to mature in the team, so he mentioned his agent Jani Delmas who did not want to know anything about exits.
Just in this month of December, the Paraguayan married Jazmin Alcarazwith whom he has been a couple for seven years.
They even traveled to Cancun after the wedding.
Unfortunately, alexis lost his brother Juan Angel Duarteon December 20, 2017. He was also in the ranks of the Cerro Porteñoof the Sub-13.
When the defender was champion with El Ciclón, he dedicated the title to his brother, mentioning that he was surely proud of him.
He also has another older brother, Andrewwho plays in the Santa Cruz Sports of Chile’s Primera B, although he also started his career at El Ciclón, later going through the sun of americaDeportivo Capiatá, San Lorenzo, Sportivo Luqueno and Macara.
The defender’s father was also a footballer, Andres Duartewho was known as The octopustherefore, his firstborn was named the pulpit.
On the other hand, the father revealed that he decided to put alexis to his son for the admiration he has for the journalist Alexis Helmet Breadwhom he met.
Andrew also played for Cerro Porteño and he was selected nationally, working as a left midfielder.
He received the nickname Octopus from school because at recess he grabbed the balls to not let his classmates pass.
The mother of the Guarani, rosalinarevealed to a newspaper in the country that the captain of the Cerro Porteño He loves milanesas, which is his favorite food and which he always ordered on Saturdays. At the same time, she commented that it is something closed, since she herself has to seek her hugs otherwise she does not.
Despite being a jewel of Paraguayan soccer, he has not been able to debut with the senior team. Just this year she was part of the summons that were going to be measured at the Mexican team in a friendly, however, he was ruled out due to injury.
El Pulpito has only been able to play with the Sub-20 in the South American Championship of the category and with the Sub-17 in the World Cup and South American Championship of the category.
