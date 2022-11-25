NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg predicted a terrifying start to winter in Ukraine

Ukraine is waiting for a “terrible winter”. Such a development of events for the country was predicted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, his words are reported by TASS.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance said that the member countries of the bloc intend to allocate new assistance to the Ukrainian side to help the state survive the winter. He also added that the doors of NATO remain open for Ukraine.

Earlier, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace urged Kyiv to continue to build up its military offensive in the winter months. The minister said that Ukraine needs to “continue to exert pressure, maintain momentum,” and recalled that Western countries have sent more than 300,000 pieces of equipment to the Ukrainian army.

Prior to this, the former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Hodges, said that the Russian authorities plan to leave Ukraine without heating in winter, so that a new flow of refugees would pour into the countries of the European Union (EU). According to him, this situation will cause pressure on European governments, and they, in turn, may begin to put pressure on Kyiv.