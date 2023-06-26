Through the Amazon offers today you can buy one Switch copy of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Cosmic Edition. The reported discount is 43%, or €26.29. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the game it is 60.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Cosmic Edition includes the base game and also the Galactic Prestige collection: three exclusive weapon skins available immediately. We also remind you that the Season Pass is not included (it must be purchased separately or with the Gold Edition). Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is a turn-based strategy game in which we play as Mario, his friends and a series of Rabbids against various enemies and bosses.