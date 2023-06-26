In which cases is cardiological rehabilitation indicated?

After an acute event (myocardial infarction, percutaneous myocardial revascularization procedures, heart failure) or following cardiac surgery (coronary artery bypass graft or valve replacement) and also in the event of a hospital stay involving a prolonged period of bed for an acute cardiovascular episode, a more or less long period of rehabilitation is needed to recover both physically and psychologically. Rehabilitation interventions can be carried out both in the traditional way (in hospital or in a specialized centre) and by using the many possibilities offered by digital healthcare.

In this regard, the American Heart Association (AHA) has just published a document in Circulation (first author Jessica Golbus, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Michigan): The goal is to provide help and guidance in the development and implementation of Cardiac Rehabilitation (CR) made in digital form which can be effectively translated into better clinical care by promoting health equity.





Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwideand while the benefits of cardiac rehabilitation in secondary prevention and recovery from acute cardiovascular events have long been known, underutilized CR despite having the potential to help patients improve and sustain optimal cardiovascular health, begins the researcher, stating that the technology digital has all the features necessary to facilitate the use of cardiac rehabilitation through assistance provided via the Internet, wearable devices and mobile applications, as well as emerging computational methods such as artificial intelligence and big data.

Previous studies indicate that Telemedicine management of patients recovering from cardiac events reduces mortality by 30-35% and hospitalizations by 15-20%nothe explain the AHA experts, specifying that the current guidelines on CR recommend implementing virtuous lifestyles, correct and balanced nutrition, adequate physical activity and abstention from tobacco and alcohol, in order to be able to guarantee healthy living and more sustainable healthcare. And digital technologies have the ability to add value to liability reaching patients even far from rehabilitation centres, keeping them connected and allowing for more flexible treatment scheduling for both patients and staff.

The paper published in Circulation describes the digital resources that can be provided in telehealth as part of a cardiac rehabilitation program, highlighting the challenges and future directions for digital technology applied to CR. THEL Our aim is also to provide guidance to researchers to fine-tune new digital interventions and for clinicians to implement them in clinical practice in order to improve digital health centered on equity in the field of cardiological rehabilitation concludes Golbus.