Through Amazon Italy you can now claim three months of Amazon Music Unlimited subscription at no cost. The standard price would be €29.97, but now it’s completely free. You can find the offer at this address. Below we explain all the details of the promotion.

The Amazon Music Unlimited promotional offer is valid until January 11, 2023. This is an offer only for customers who have never signed up for Amazon Music Unlimited and who have never taken advantage of the 30-day free period. The Promotional Offer is not valid for customers who are currently or have already enjoyed a period of free use of Amazon Music Unlimited and who are already or have been subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited.

As always, you can take advantage of the offer and then cancel the subscription, so as to use it for as long as you have left but not renew the subscription for €9.99.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers music on demand always without commercials. It gives unlimited access to your favorite songs and also allows you to listen to music offline using an infinite number of skips. It also integrates with Alexa and allows you to request songs simply by voice. It gives you access to over 90 million songs in HD quality and over 7 million songs in Ultra HD quality (that’s more than 10 times the bitrate of standard definition streaming services). It also features exclusive albums remastered in Ultra HD. It also supports thousands of songs in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

