The introduction of an expense cap from the start of 2021 was prompted by a desire to level performance and ensure that more affluent teams did not enjoy an advantage.
With the system now in place, the McLaren CEO is convinced that greater innovation in the technical rules should be thought of, given that since there is no danger of a war linked to the …Continue reading
#Brown #budget #cap #free #technical #regulation
Memorable booker: the highlights of Phoenix-New Orleans – Video Gazzetta.it
Incredible booker. The Phoenix guard is exalted against the Pelicans (18-11) and transforms a match that had become quite complicated...
Leave a Reply