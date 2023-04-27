The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Alienware AW610M mouse. The reported discount is €16 compared to the median price, i.e. 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is 80€. The current price is the lowest ever for this product on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Alienware AW610M mouse it can be used in both wireless and wired formats. This model is called Dark Side of the Moon. The DPI is up to 16,000. It has 7 buttons and the battery promises up to 350 hours of use. It measures 4.92 cm in height, 7.76 cm in width and 13.33 cm in depth. It weighs 117 grams.