Today’s Amazon offers allow us to buy a 2nd generation Echo Show 5 (2021 model). The reported discount is €40, or 47%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The full price indicated by Amazon for this product is 84.99€. The current price is the lowest proposed in 2023: to find a better price you have to go back to Black Friday. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Echo Show 5 allows you to set alarms and timers, check your calendar, watch the news, make a video call with the 2MP camera and enjoy streaming music and TV series, all controlled via Alexa. Integrates with smart home devices. You can mute microphones and camera with the push of a button. You can also slide the built-in camera cover to cover the camera for maximum privacy.