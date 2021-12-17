The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a Samsung 2TB T5 memory, an external portable SSD. The reported discount is € 34.91, or 15%.

The price full for this SSD is 234.90 €. Today’s is the best price of the year. The previous discount dates back to October, at € 213. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This 2TB external portable SSD offers speeds up to 540 MB / s. Take advantage of Samsung V-Nand technology and second generation USB 3.1 interface. The internal metal shell allows the T5 to withstand drops from heights of up to 2 meters. The dimensions are 57.3 x 74 x 10.5 mm, for a total weight of only 51 g.

