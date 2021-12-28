The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a 1 TB Adata SSD, using a coupon worth 24%. The discount is therefore around € 47.

The final price appears only at the time of purchase. You must activate the coupon through the dedicated box, under the price. THE coupon they are available in limited numbers, so if you are interested you should take advantage of the offer immediately. The final price is 149.94 €.

The price full for this 1 TB Adata branded SSD is € 197.29. Today’s discount is not the best ever, as slightly higher discounts have been made over the last few weeks for very short periods of time, usually a maximum of 24 hours. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This SSD, when used on a PC, it reaches read / write speeds of up to 7,400 / 6,400 MB / s. On PS5, however, it reaches up to 6,100 MB / s. Features a high temperature resistant aluminum heat sink.

This news includes a link with an Amazon affiliation that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.