Chivas remains in the team for next season: the Verde Valle team has suffered many more casualties than added reinforcements, however, they hope to change that in the coming days. It will not be a difficult battle, because the club’s finances are not the most positive for making heavy signings.
Despite this, it seems that the path is lit up a bit for Guadalajara, as two footballers with a lot of name have contacted the club to offer their services, making it clear that in order to arrive at Verde Valle, they are willing to lower themselves. their millionaire salaries in a very considerable way, they are Marco Fabián de la Mora and Jürgen Damm.
Both players, who, although they are not in the best shape, intend to dress rojiblancos next semester, therefore, they do not want money to be a problem and are open to negotiate based on the possibilities of the club. Damm is a very real option for Chivas, there are contacts and the will of both, it only remained to define the issue of salary, for his part, Fabián has tired of offering himself to the herd, although, it is not to the taste of the coaching staff, we will see if, now that he offers to play with minimal income, the outlook changes.
