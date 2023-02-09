The Variety site announced that Amazon is working on a series about Spider-Man Noir. According to the first information, the series will take place within its own universe and its protagonist will not be Peter Parker.

The Spider-Man Noir show will be helmed by Oren Uziel, writer of The Cloverfield Paradox and Mortal Kombat (2021). He will also work in conjunction with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the producers of A New Universe; and Amy Pascal, former head of Sony.

This would not be the only series of the arachnid that would come to Amazon in the future. A few months ago it was announced that there would also be a series about the character Silk. This could open the doors to many more, as Sony owns over 900 Peter Parker-related characters.

It is still a mystery when we might receive this series about Spider-Man Noir and who will star in it. With the times that productions handle, it is likely that we will not see it until 2025, at least. Does this news excite you? What other character from the spider-verse do you think he deserves his series?

Who is Spider-Man Noir?

Spider-Man Noir is a version of the hero that came out in a special comic book series known as Marvel Noir. Its story takes place in the 1930s during the great depression. Here Peter Parker is bitten by spiders that were hiding in an antique, after that he dreams of a spider god who tells him that he will give him his powers. Waking up, the young man realizes that he has all the abilities of a spider, which he uses to avenge the death of his Uncle Ben.

Over the years this character has been more in the spotlight. In addition to appearing in the video game Shattered Dimensionshad his film debut in A New Universe with the voice of Nicolas Cage. Do you think it will become the new favorite after Peter Parker and Miles Morales?

