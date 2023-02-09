There PC version Of WWE 2K23 will be on par with the “next-gen” ones for PS5 and Xbox Series X, contrary to what was previously erroneously communicated by 2K itself. The confirmation comes from the creative director of Visual Concepts, Lynell Jinks.

Let’s make a brief summary. A few days after the announcement of WWE 2K23, an FAQ was published on the official website of the game in which the PC version was classified among those of the “previous generation” together with PS4 and Xbox One. Out of scruple we had contacted 2K Games who had confirmed to us that the PC version of WWE 2K23 would actually be the old-gen one.

Now however practically one has arrived “official denial to official confirmation”. Jinks has in fact declared that WWE 2K23 on PC will have nothing to envy to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, clearly provided you have enough performing hardware.

“If you have a good graphics card, it’s on par with next-gen consoles,” Jinks said in an interview with WCCFTECH. “When we develop a game, we work on PC. All of our tools work on PC. We export the game from PC and run it on console. All the game code is written on the computer. So if we look at 4K or whatever, depending on your video card you can have the same experience. Unfortunately you’ll pay a lot more to get that experience, but it’s probably easier to find a good GPU than a PS5 or Xbox Series X in the current situation.”

Even the WCCFTECH editorial staff contacted 2K for safety after the interview, which this time instead confirmed that the PC version of WWE 2K23 will be on par with the next-gen ones.

WWE 2K23 will be available from March 17, 2023. At the beginning of the month we published our proof of the new wrestling title.