Today, the page par excellence to buy products of various types is neither more nor less than AmazonThis ranges from things for the home, to video games and products that can be entertainment. And of course, the membership par excellence Prime It is quite popular, since it offers free shipping, as well as the brand’s streaming platform.

To celebrate that the hot sale is near, Amazon has decided to reward customers with subscriptions to Prime with a 50% discount for three months, that means that they will be paying 50 pesos of Mexico from your next cut. Although something that should be highlighted is that it is not a promotion for everyone, only for users contacted by mail.

It is worth mentioning that this is not for new clients, it is for people who have or have had a membership of Prime previously. So, those who are interested in the discount should be alert in their emails. These types of promotions are sounded on special occasions, including the prime day which occurs in the middle of the year.

For its part, the opportunity to have a totally free month of the service in question is still valid, although this is only for emails that have just joined this e-commerce page. In addition, it often happens that a 5% discount is made on the first purchase from the application for phones and also tablets.

Via: Amazon

editor’s note: We are lucky that Prime is not so expensive in our country, and it offers interesting benefits such as free shipping, Prime Video and also Amazon Music. I hope this continues like this and prices don’t go up for a few more years.