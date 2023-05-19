Russian attack | US supports Ukrainian F-16 fighter training, Zelenskyi calls decision “historic”

In the coming months, US allies are supposed to decide on possible fighter jet deliveries.

of the United States president Joe Biden told the meeting of the G7 countries in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday that the United States intends to support the F-16 training of Ukrainian pilots. This was reported by US defense sources, among others news channel for CNN and news agency for AP.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was delighted by Biden’s announcement.

“I welcome the historic decision of the US president to support the international fighter coalition. This will greatly improve our army in the skies. I trust that the practical implementation of the decision will be discussed at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima,” wrote Zelenskyi on the messaging service Twitter.

Fighter training not expected to take place in the US but probably entirely in Europe. However, US personnel would participate in the training together with European allies and partners.

The training is expected to take months.

“While training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of participating countries will decide when to deliver fighters, how many to deliver and who will deliver them,” official sources told CNN and AFP news agency, among others.

Zelenskyi has recently traveled a lot around Europe and the world. One of the goals of the trips has been to get Western fighter jets to Ukraine. Among other things, Britain has previously said that it is ready to start training Ukrainian fighter pilots.

Zelenskyi met the British Prime Minister on Monday Rishi Sun too. After the meeting, Zelenskyi said he was hopeful of creating a “coalition of fighters”. The Netherlands has also said it could be ready to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and on Friday the country’s prime minister Mark Rutte was pleased with the decision of the United States to support education.

“Together with my British, Danish and Belgian colleagues, we welcome the news that the United States is ready to accept the F-16 training of Ukrainian pilots,” wrote Rutte on Twitter.

According to Rutte, the procedures will be agreed upon in the following weeks. The Danish Ministry of Defense also said in a separate statement that it supports the training.

The United States’ position on the matter is important, as Ukraine has particularly wanted American-made F-16 fighters. Their redistribution requires the permission of the United States.

Also President of the European Council Charles Michel commented on fighter intentions at his press conference earlier on Friday.

“As for fighter jets, you may have seen that some nations have announced coalitions to train pilots. We will discuss the issue today with the United States and other allies,” answered Michel to a reporter who asked about the fighters.

The US administration has signaled to its European allies in recent weeks that the US would allow the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. According to CNN however, to the best of their knowledge, administration officials have not received formal requests for fighter jet deliveries.