Tekken 8 has definitely hit the mark: the new fighting fighting game from Bandai Namco was welcomed by the international press with votes very high, confirming the extraordinary quality of this last chapter.

Noisy Pixels – 10

Hardcore Gamer – 10

GGRecon – 10

Shacknews – 10

VGC – 10

VideoGamer – 10

Multiplayer.it – ​​9

CD-Action – 9

Digitally Downloaded – 9

GamesBeat – 9

God is a Geek – 9

Push Square – 9

Siliconera – 9

TrueGaming – 9

TheSixthAxis – 9

Cultured Vultures – 9

CGMagazine – 9

ZTGD – 9

Wccftech – 9

Player 2 – 8.3

GamesHub – 8

Digital Trends – 8

Pure Xbox – 8

Stevivor – 7

Available from January 26th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series amazing ratings with which the game was received by critics, mostly divided between 10 and 9, are proof of this.