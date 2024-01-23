Tekken 8 has definitely hit the mark: the new fighting fighting game from Bandai Namco was welcomed by the international press with votes very high, confirming the extraordinary quality of this last chapter.
- Noisy Pixels – 10
- Hardcore Gamer – 10
- GGRecon – 10
- Shacknews – 10
- VGC – 10
- VideoGamer – 10
- Multiplayer.it – 9
- CD-Action – 9
- Digitally Downloaded – 9
- GamesBeat – 9
- God is a Geek – 9
- Push Square – 9
- Siliconera – 9
- TrueGaming – 9
- TheSixthAxis – 9
- Cultured Vultures – 9
- CGMagazine – 9
- ZTGD – 9
- Wccftech – 9
- Player 2 – 8.3
- GamesHub – 8
- Digital Trends – 8
- Pure Xbox – 8
- Stevivor – 7
Available from January 26th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series amazing ratings with which the game was received by critics, mostly divided between 10 and 9, are proof of this.
Our review
As we wrote in the review of Tekken 8, the innovations introduced for the occasion by Bandai Namco have enriched the experience, adding depth to the gameplay and enhancing the large roster of characters available at launch.
Certain, more could have been done in terms of content and the balance will necessarily have to be verified, but in general we are faced with an extraordinary chapter, which keeps the name of the historic saga high.
