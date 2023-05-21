Judgments | A young couple celebrated their school graduation: At the end of the evening, the boy raped his exhausted girlfriend

The boy raped his dead girlfriend at the graduation party. A year later, the same boy also raped his girlfriend’s boyfriend.

In the year A man born in 2000 was guilty of several rapes as a teenager, the victims of which were underage girls who passed out due to drunkenness.

The man was sentenced to two years and five months in prison at the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

The man was sentenced for aggravated rape, rape and sexual abuse of a child committed as a young person. The Helsinki district court had previously sentenced the man to more than three years in prison, but Hovi reduced his sentence.

HS does not publish the name of the convicted person, because he was a minor at the time of the acts.

Man was 15 years old at the time of the first rape. He and the victim were in a relationship at the time of the act and were celebrating the end of their first year with a large group of friends in Helsinki in 2016.

A lot of alcohol was consumed during the evening. The 15-year-old victim was very intoxicated by the sentence and passed out on the bed. The defendant started intercourse with the exhausted victim without her consent.

The defendant was guilty of rape and sexual abuse of a child because the victim was under 16 years old.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the charges for another rape related to the same girl.

Fair enough a year later, on New Year’s Eve 2017, the man committed a similar sexual crime. According to the verdict, both of his victims were defenseless due to their drunken state.

On New Year’s Eve, the defendant was spending the evening in a party with his girlfriend, the victim of a previous crime, and the girl’s 15-year-old boyfriend.

During the evening, the minors celebrated the New Year and consumed a lot of alcohol and, according to the defendant, also smoked cannabis.

At some point after midnight, the defendant’s party had been thrown out of the party, because the 15-year-old girl was too drunk. The defendant has taken the girl to his home and raped her.

The court considered the rape to be gross, as it included both sexual intercourse directed at the unaware victim and oral sex. The victim had noticed a few times during the actions and asked the defendant to stop. The defendant, who was significantly larger than the victim, did not stop but held onto the victim to continue the act.

The man was also obliged to compensate his victims in total over 10,000 euros in damages.

