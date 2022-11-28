The Black Friday 2022 is about to end: the discounts are ending and we can see the most interesting still offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the tablet at a discount Apple iPad Pro 2022 11 inchequipped with a memory of 128 GB and an advantageous price. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for this iPad it is €1,069. The discount allows you to buy it at a better price, a low percentage discount but excellent given the product. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

L’Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 2022 features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut. The internal chip is M2 with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The rear camera is 12MP (wide angle) and 10MP (ultra wide angle).

