Some previews of the next episodes of Men and Women show a Riccardo still in difficulty due to Ida’s farewell.

Go back to the appointment with Men and women this week. Before we get to see the recordings, here come some sneak peeks of what’s to come in the studio.

Eyes will obviously also be focused on the throne over where Richard Guarnieri he will sit in the center of the studio and have his say on Ida. As known his former flame Ida Platano left the broadcast together with Alexander Proximity. A decision that apparently was not taken well by Riccardo and all his discontent will come to the surface in the next few episodes.

Apparently Maria will press Riccardo on the fact that he can’t find peace with how it ended up with the ex Ida, let go into the arms of another person. Riccardo, while not admitting that he is still in love with her ex, will almost collapse in the face of the landlady’s harsh words.

The knight still seems very soon from Ida and this decision to leave with another apparently doesn’t go down well with Riccardo.

A mind that still thinks about the ex and can’t move on. In fact, he himself admitted that the new knowledge, with Glory or with Robertawould not be leading to anything good. With the first, attendance would have reached a dead end with no possibility of remedy, with Roberta Di Paduait would seem that the two are trying to feel again.

A flashback that apparently will trigger an uproar in the studio with Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti who will harshly criticize Riccardo’s behavior.

But there are also novelties on the normal throne front with Alessio Campoli which came out together with Lavinia Mauro. Between the two things are going very well and the two would be happy with how their journey is going.